Beast Kingdom Adds Batman to Their New DAH DC Comics Series

Beast Kingdom is back and stepping into the DC Universe with a brand new set of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures

Superman, the first true superhero who debuted in Action Comics #1 in 1938 and was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. As the last son of Krypton, Kal-El was sent to Earth and raised as Clark Kent in Smallville. With incredible powers such as flight, super strength, heat vision, and invulnerability, Superman became a symbol of hope and justice. He is now kicking off Beast Kingdom's new line of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures. Standing 8" tall, the Man of Steel has been brought to life with what seems to be inspired by the impressive work of comic book artist Alex Ross.

This older version of Superman is ready to take flight with a truly unique figure that features his classic comic book suit. He will not feature accessories besides a variety of swappable hands, but he will have 22 points of articulation and a fabric wired cape. This is a pretty impressive Superman figure that Beast Kingdom has crafted, and it is priced at only $54.99. Pre-orders are already live, and a Q1 2026 release, along with Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash DAH figures, is also coming soon.

DC Comics Batman DAH-143 Dynamic 8ction Heroes

"Beast Kingdom presents the DC Comics Batman DAH-143 Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Action Figure! One of DC's most iconic heroes, Batman fights Gotham's darkness without superpowers, relying on intelligence, wealth, and unrivaled combat skills to become the ultimate vigilante. The DAH-143 figure captures Batman's intense stare beneath his cowl, with detailed sculpting of facial texture and muscular physique."

"Dressed in a gray battle suit with a yellow utility belt, black gloves, boots, and a premium fabric cape with inner wire for dynamic posing. Includes 22 points of articulation and 5x interchangeable hands (fists, hand blade, item-holding, weapon-holding, relaxed) to recreate signature stances and fight scenes. A definitive collectible for Batman fans. This figure measures approximately 8-inches tall."

