Duck Tales Takes on a New Adventure with Beast Kingdom

Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Uncle Scrooge McDuck are back as Beast Kingdom unveiled their Duck Tales statue. The classic 1987 Disney cartoon returns with a brand new D-Stage diorama statue. The 360 statue shows off the adventure loving family in all their glory. Beast Kingdom did not hold back this time with some great detail that captures Huey, Dewie, Louie, and Scrooge perfectly. The colors are bright, and standing roughly 6 inches tall; it'll be a fun addition to your growing Disney collection. Displayed on a stack of gold coins, the Duck Tales family sets sail in their box of treasure. From genie lamps, crowns, jewels, and bags of money, these adventures are ready to travel to your collection. Prices are a release date that is not known just yet, but collectors can find all Beast Kingdom goodies located here.

"In 1987 was the year that 'DuckTales', the infinitely outlandish TV animated series was released, following the escapades of Huey, Dewey and Louie as well as their uncle Scrooge McDuck, the richest duck in the world, the family is often on the hunt for treasure across 4 season of fun and mayhem. The D-Stage diorama definitely follows this theme with a fortune of coins and treasures (not unlike Scrooge's own personal bank) and sees our fun-loving family on top seeking new adventures and loot to score!"

"Using 360-degree, detailed 3D modeling technology as well as including an immense amount of details with each title included as a logo on the base, scenes and characters are realized in incredibly fine details. Standing at 15cm in height, each diorama perfectly fits with the Beast Kingdom selection of D-Stage Disney collectibles. So make sure you add the entire set today to the ever growing roster of Disney characters and take home a little bit of classic magic today!"