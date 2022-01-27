Beast Kingdom Reveals Disney Stitch Dynamic 8ction Heroes Figure

Beast Kingdom has just revealed their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure with Stitch from Disney's Lilo & Stitch. Experiment 626 is back with an adorable new collectible that stands roughly 7" tall and has roughly 12 points of articulation. Stitch will come with two different faces and two swappable hands with open and holding. Beast Kingdom did include a nice set of accessories as well with sunglasses, ukulele, surfboard, laser gun, ice cream cone, and Scrump. Disney fans will be able to create a nice set of scenes from Lilo & Stitch. The high amounts of detail, articulation, and accessories will make this a nice Disney collectible for any fan out there. The Disney Lilo & Stitch Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are not live yet, but he will be found here soon.

"Get ready for a new addition to the Dynamic 8ction Heroes series! Stitch, the mischievous protagonist of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" (also known as Experiment 626), is here with twelve movable joints, interchangeable faces, interchangeable hands, and a variety of Stitch-related accessories. These features let fans play with Stitch and adorn him as they please, whether it's wearing his handsome sunglasses, eating ice cream, or playing his ukulele and singing. His adorable nonsensical behavior makes it hard to put him down. Fans who love Stitch surely won't want to miss this one! Sway your body with Stitch and enjoy the Hawaiian vibes."

DAH-053 Lilo & Stitch Stitch 」 Included accessories ：

Stitch Included accessories DAH Stitch figure with 12 movable joints

Two interchangeable faces (normal and angry expressions)

Two styles of interchangeable hands (open hand and holding an object)

Accessories: sunglasses, ice cream cone, surfboard, Scrump , ukulele, laser gun

Product Measurements：Height ~18 cm

Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12