Beast Kingdom Reveals Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Wands

Beast Kingdom is bringing the magic to life from the enchanting world of Fantastic Beasts with a delightful set of wand themed pens

You can never get enough of the magic that is created in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Beast Kingdom has revealed a new set of collectibles for wizards and witches with their new wand pens. Show the muggles at your home or office that you mean business with these delightful dual-purpose collectibles. Two new wand pens have been revealed from the prequel series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Newt Scamander and Jacob Kowalski's wands come to life that are packed with magic and intricate detail. Both wands come in at roughly 12" long and will feature a removable cap to help out some of that Fantastic Beasts magic onto paper. These wands are only priced at $14.99 each and can be found right here, along with the other Harry Potter releases.

Bring the Magic of Fantastic Beasts Home with Beast Kingdom

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' transports fans back to the enchanting world of Harry Potter with a delightful series of collectibles that blend wonder with practicality. Following the resounding success of the original Harry Potter wand pen series, fans are now treated to two exciting new designs inspired by the realm of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'. Join in on the fun and bring home the captivating 'Newt' and 'Jacob' pen wands, brimming with magical allure!"

"Centering around the first collectible is Newt's wand, a captivating fusion of seashells and white waxwood, meticulously replicating every intricate carving for fans to cherish. Next, we have Jacob's wand, belonging to the chosen Muggle who shattered the notion that magic was the exclusive realm of wizards. This extraordinary wand, a generous gift from Dumbledore, highlights the belief that anyone can wield the power of magic. Each wand in the series measures approximately 30 centimeters in length, featuring a detachable pen cap for a smooth and enjoyable writing experience. Add both wands to your collection today, and you too can become a holder of magical powers from the enchanting world of Hogwarts.

