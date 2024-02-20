Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, the nightmare before christmas

Beast Kingdom Reveals New The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue

Boys and girls of every age will want to bring home the newest The Nightmare Before Christmas statue from Beast Kingdom

Article Summary New D-Stage statue from Beast Kingdom features Jack Skellington and Zero.

Detailed Halloween Town architecture and character design, 6” in height.

Scheduled for a Q3 2024 release with a price of $33.99 on Beast Kingdom Shop.

Statue joins a line of The Nightmare Before Christmas collectibles available.

The enchanting world of Halloween Town awaits as Beast Kingdom debuts its newest D-Stage statue featuring Jack Skellington and his faithful companion, Zero! This hauntingly beautiful D-Stage statue captures the essence of Tim Burton's beloved film The Nightmare Before Christmas with some impressive and cute details. Jack, the Pumpkin King himself, stands tall and proud beside his eerie house while his faithful pup Zero, with his glowing pumpkin nose, floats gracefully by his side. All of the wacky and dark allure of Halloween Town architecture is nicely crafted here by Beast Kingdom for this roughly 6" tall statue.

The magic and eerie world of The Nightmare Before Christmas is nicely captured here with the whimsical nature of Jack Skellington. Halloween can be displayed year-round with this delightfully spooky D-Stage that is set for a Q3 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find it right on the Beast Kingdom Shop around $33.99. Be sure to check out some of Beast Kingdom's other The Nightmare Before Christmas collectibles as well, with Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures, haunting Master Craft statues, and more spooky D-Stage for any fan.

Beast Kingdom The Nightmare Before Christmas D-Stage

"I am the shadow on the moon at night, filling your dreams to the brim with fright!" A quote on A Nightmare Before Christmas, a unique animation from the mind of Tim Burton, which still resonates with fans over 25 years on after it's release. With a thread and needle in hand, Beast Kingdom is back to the drawing board to create a one of a kind D-Stage release encapsulating all the fun and mayhem from the classic movie. Jack Skellington, (or affectionally known as the Pumpkin King) takes center stage on the latest Beast Kingdom D-Stage diorama."

"Incorporating elements from the film, the scene incudes Jack's haunted house as well as an appearance from the cute yet spooky Zero the ghost dog himself! Finishing the figure is all manners of fiendish additions including spooky pumpkins and a scary gate with two prowling cats. With Disney's ever growing popularity, make sure to take home this ghoulie recreation of the classic animated movie today! "

