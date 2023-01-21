Beast Kingdom Unveils New Disney DAH Figure with Pinocchio A new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure is on the way to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Disney with the boy who can’t tell a lie

The classic animated Disney film Pinocchio comes to life with Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. This wooden puppet is continuing his quest to become a real boy and his first set is a brand new action figure. Coming in at 7" tall, Pinocchio features a real fabric outfit, comes with Jimmy Cricket, and plenty of swappable parts. Beast Kingdom has included three different face expressions, three different nose actions (for when he is telling a lie), and five pairs of swappable hands. Pinocchio will even come with some donkey ears, for when his quest takes him down a dark path. Disney fans will appreciate all of the detail put into this figure, from the square limbs, fantastic head sculpt, and plenty of accessories. Beast Kingdom has the Dynamic 8ction Heroes Disney's Pinocchio figure priced at $79.99, set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Pinocchio Wishes to Become a Real Boy with Beast Kingdom

"Disney's classic, second animated feature film "Pinocchio" is a story about bravery, honesty and selflessness. After accepting the ultimate test of humanity from the Blue Fairy, Pinocchio embarks on a journey to fulfil his dream of becoming a real boy! Beast Kingdom's DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) line of highly articulable action figures launches the main protagonist from the highly revered Disney animated classic. Pinocchio is seen wearing his classic outfit made of real fabric, as well as his signature hat and adorable brown shoes."

"A variety of accessories includes replaceable hands, donkey ears and the ever so wise tutor to our hero, 'Jiminy Cricket', who is by Pinocchio's side throughout the movie. Don't forget, whilst Pinocchio is usually a pure an honest hero, if he lies, it's pretty easy to spot. So, included in the set is the infamous long wooden nose, to match the birds nest and blue birds. With an abundant amount of articulation, the new DAH Pinocchio is ready for fans to recreate all their favorite scenes. Order your set from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

"DAH-091 Pinocchio: Pinocchio"

Accessories include:

Three (3) types of replaceable facial expressions (Normal, smiling, surprised)

Three (3) types of replaceable noses (Normal, extended, extended nose + bird's nest)

Five (5) pairs of replaceable hands (Open, relaxed, fist, pointing, closed)

Replaceable Donkey Ears

Jiminy the cricket (immovable)

Outfit made of real fabric