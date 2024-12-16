Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, venom

Beast Kingdom Unveils New Venom Movie Life Size Symbiote Statue

Return to the Life Foundation with Beast Kingdom has they have debuted their new Venom Movie Series Symbiote Life Size Statue

Article Summary

The 9.4” statue showcases Venom's escape from containment, featuring realistic textures and his iconic look.

Marvel fans can pre-order the Venom statue for $270, with an expected release date in March 2026.

LS-101 Venom statue highlights intricate details with hand-painted finishes, ideal for any Marvel collection.

Beast Kingdom has broken into the Life Foundation and stolen something quite incredible with their latest Marvel release. Sony's Venom (2018) introduced Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist whose life spirals out of control after being exposed to an alien lifeform. While investigating the Life Foundation, led by Carlton Drake, Eddie inadvertently bonds with a sentient alien symbiote named Venom. This symbiote grants him superhuman abilities and a monstrous alter ego. Collectors can now get their hands on your very own Venom with this new life-size replica of the infamous symbiote.

Coming in at 9.4" tall, Spider-Man fans can bring this black goo home as it shows Venom breaking free from his containment unit. He seeks a new host, which is crafted with realistic liquid-like textures, capturing Sony's unique style for the Marvel anti-villain. His signature smile is also captured here, along with his iconic eyes and long tongue, giving collectors a true piece of Venom. Pre-orders for this new 1:1 life-size replica are already live via Sideshow Collectibles for $270, and he is set for a March 2026 release.

Venom Movie Life Size Symbiote Statue

"The Marvel movie Venom has sparked a wave of anti-hero fandom. In the story, the Life Foundation brings an alien "symbiote" to Earth, conducting experiments to find the perfect host… Following the release of the previous 1:1 statue, Beast Kingdom presents the LS-101 Venom Movie Series Symbiote Life Size Statue, designed to fulfill collectors' desires."

"Standing 24 cm tall, it features realistic liquid-like textures, muscular details, and professional hand-painted finishes, capturing Venom's unique look. The multi-layered painting on the eyes, teeth, and tongue makes it look as if Venom is leaping out of the container in search of its next host. A must-have for any Marvel collection, the LS-101 Symbiote Life Size Statue is the perfect addition to your collection!"

