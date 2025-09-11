Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Become Daredevil with Hasbro's New Replica Mask & Billy Club Set

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a 1:1 Daredevil mask and Billy Club roleplay set from Marvel Legends for Disney+ fans

Replica set features updated red mask with sculpted horns and textured details, true to Daredevil: Born Again

Billy Clubs include die-cast elements, join together or display separately, all on one collectible base

Priced at $139.99, pre-orders launch September 16 before the Fall 2025 release at Hasbro Pulse and retailers

Daredevil: Born Again is the 2025 Disney+ revival of the Netflix Daredevil series, continuing Matt Murdock's journey several years after he hung up his vigilante mask. Now a high‑profile lawyer in New York, Murdock (Charlie Cox) must confront the return of his greatest nemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has now become mayor. That and the arrival of Muse have stirred things up for Matt, who has put the devil in the box for quite some time, but the time has come to unleash the devil once again. Fans can now embody the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with the Hasbro as they have unveiled their brand new Marvel Legends Daredevil: Born Again Mask & Billy Clubs roleplay set.

This 1:1 scale replica features Daredevil's new and updated red mask with textured detail, a one-size-fits-all design with sculpted horns. To make things even better, this set also comes with replicas of Daredevil's iconic Billy Clubs that feature die-cast elements and can be connected together or displayed separately. Everything fits together on one display base for a truly remarkable piece that does get an elevated pricetag of $139.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive on September 16 at 1 PM at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Fall 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Daredevil: Born Again – Mask & Billy Clubs

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $139.99 | Pre-Order on September 16 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Daredevil's iconic mask from the Daredevil: Born Again series! This roleplay mask with premium design and deco features the character's signature red horns and eyes. The set also comes with a detachable two-piece Billy Club to imagine Daredevil in action. This Marvel roleplay set includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans' collections. Bring series-inspired scenes to life with Marvel Legends action figures, roleplay gear, and collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

