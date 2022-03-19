Become Lord Drakkon with New Hasbro Power Rangers Replica Helmet

The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers have seen some pretty intense enemies over the decades. With big bads like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and silly monsters they have fought, the Rangers have a pretty big roster. However, it wasn't until a couple of years ago that one of the coolest and most brutal villains arrived in their Boom! Studios comic book. In an alternate reality, Tommy Oliver succumbed to the power of the darkness and became something even more deadly and after combing both green and white Power Coins and Lord Drakkon was born. Power Rangers fans can now become Lord Drakkon as Hasbro reveals their newest Lightning Collection Replica Helmet. This film scale replica features comic books accurate detail, adjustable straps, and a voice changer to keep up the villain vibe. This helmet is a GameStop exclusive, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans can find pre-orders are live right here for $132.99 and a December 2022 release.

"Sinister and villainous, the alternate-reality Tommy Oliver rules over his dystopian Angel Grove with an iron fist. IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Inspired by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – This premium Lightning Collection collectible is inspired by Tommy Oliver's infamous Lord Drakkon Helmet from Boom! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics!

Premium Detailing and Decoration – This full-scale helmet features a comics-inspired detailed design, paint, and finish for morphinominal display in a Power Rangers collection

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Helmet – This helmet features adjustable straps so it will fit most, making it great to wear for Power Rangers cosplay, role play, or costume

Villainous Voice Changer – Use the Lord Drakkon Helmet's voice changer feature to speak with the voice of the villian!

Be Part Of The Legend – Bring part of the Power Rangers legacy home with Lightning Collection figures, collectibles, and roleplay items.

GameStop Exclusive