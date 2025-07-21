Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: bethesda, Fallout, Nuka Cola

Bethesda Reveals Fallout Nuka Cola Vending Machine Shadowbox

Bethesday is returning to the Wasteland with a new collectible with the Fallout Nuka Cola Vending Machine Shadowbox

This replica captures the iconic, weathered vending machine look from Fallout’s post-apocalyptic world.

Features a single Nuka-Cola bottle with an LED spotlight, switch-activated for display appeal.

Shadowbox measures 12.6" tall, 8.7" wide, and is available for pre-order at $145 on Bethesda’s store.

Nuka-Cola is the most popular soda brand found in the hit video game series Fallout, which was created in pre-war America and survived the fallout. Introduced in the first Fallout game (1997), Nuka-Cola is described as a sweet, slightly radioactive, and highly addictive drink. It features a signature rocket-shaped glass bottle with retro-futuristic branding that is heavily inspired by 1940s–1950s Americana. Over the years, many variants have been introduced, like Quantum, Cherry, Victory, Clear, and Grape, and even got real-world marketing releases. Bethesda is now bringing a piece of Fallout to life with their latest Nuka-Cola replica collectible.

The Fallout Nuka-Cola Vending Machine Shadowbox is a striking addition to any fan's Fallout memorabilia that measures 12.6" tall and 8.7" wide. Bethesda has released other Nuka-Cola replicas in the past, but this special version is designed to mimic a weathered, post-apocalyptic fridge, with a frosted-window casing. The shadowbox features a single Nuka bottle that comes complete with a functional LED spotlight activated by a side switch. Hang this bad boy on your wall or display it by your Power Armor for a mighty $145, and it can be pre-ordered right now.

Fallout Nuka Cola Vending Machine Shadowbox

"Shine a spotlight on a gorgeous piece of Fallout history.The most valuable collectibles are best shown off inside their display boxes. That's how this bottle of Nuka survived the apocalypse! And it looks just as beautiful as the day it left the bottling plant."

"Introducing the Fallout® Nuka-Cola Vending Machine Shadowbox, a piece of history fit for your Fallout™ museum. Made of three distinct layers, this artwork stars one bottle of Nuka-Cola inside a weatherbeaten case. You can view it through a clear window with "frosted" edges. This refrigerated look is completed by the air vents printed on the background layer behind the bottle. On the side, you can find a switch that will let you shine a spotlight on your gorgeous Nuka-Cola bottle."

