Beware the Power Rangers Villain Mighty Minotaur from Hasbro The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

Hasbro is continuing to expand their catalog of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. We have seen three new Ranger teams starting to arrive, and that is not all. Another deadly villain has been unleashed as Finster creates the powerful Mighty Minotaur from Mighty Morphin Power Ranger. This figure is packed with detail, and the Mighty Minotaur comes with a club, shield, and his signature Horn Lightning Beam. However, one of the coolest accessories is the Finster clay mini, which will pair well with the Lightning Collection FInister figure. A new Rangers enemy has arrived, and he is priced at $33.99, set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The Mighty Minotaur Wants Power Rangers Revenge

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Mighty Minotaur figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, and a host of premium accessories including swappable hand and weapon accessories. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of the Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure and 5 accessories