Biker Mice from Mars Throttle (Bootleg Edition) Exclusive Hits SDCC

The Nacelle Company arrives at SDCC with some new exclusives for Biker Mice from Mars including Throttle Bootleg Edition

Article Summary Nacelle debuts rare Biker Mice from Mars Throttle Bootleg Edition at SDCC 2025, limited to 100 pieces.

This SDCC exclusive features Throttle in a hot-dog costume, inspired by '90s bootleg toy culture.

Each unarticulated art toy is hand-painted by Marquee Marauders Club and individually numbered.

Find the quirky $100 collectible at San Diego Comic Con Booth #2547—perfect for nostalgic collectors.

Nacelle is coming to San Diego Comic Con 2025, and they are bringing a few exclusives to the popular convention. We have already seen the Biker Mice from Mars are here with a fun 500 piece 3-Pack, which puts Vinnie, Throttle, and Moojo together in one box. However, that is not all, as Nacelle has revealed their very limited Throttle Bootleg Edition figure that offers a cheeky, art‑toy homage to underground bootleg toy culture. This unarticulated figure transforms Throttle into a hot‑dog costume, complete with a FansCon badge, and to make things better, each figure is hand-painted by the Marquee Marauders Club.

This is a truly SDCC exclusive and is limited to a one‑time run of only 100 pieces that will be individually numbered. Designed to capture the playful DIY spirit of the '90s bootleg scene, this figure merges nostalgia with the chaos of the Biker Mice from Mars. Collectors who are attending San Diego Comic Con will be able to find these limited beauties at Booth #2547 for $100, just don't forget the relish. Be on the lookout for the convention exclusive magnets as well, which come with each booth purchase.

Biker Mice from Mars Throttle (Bootleg Edition) – SDCC 2025

"The Nacelle Company, a leading force in reimagined classic pop culture franchises, announced that two San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive figure sets based on the popular Biker Mice From Mars animated series will be available for purchase by attendees during the convention week."

"Biker Mice from Mars Throttle Bootleg Edition – SDCC Exclusive (MSRP: $100) – This wildly creative Bootleg Edition is a nod to the gritty underground toy scene of the early 90s and features Throttle, dressed in a hot dog costume and wearing a FansCon badge. Each figure is an unarticulated, hand-painted art toy-style collectible bootleg, designed and individually painted by acclaimed bootleg toy artist Marquee Marauders Club. Packaged in a limited edition of only 100 units with SDCC Exclusive 2025 logos attached, this figure combines irreverent creativity with nostalgic flair, making it an absolute must-have."

