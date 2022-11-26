Black Adam's Hawkman Spreads His Wings with Iron Studios

Black Adam was a fantastic film, and it really gave some of us hope for the future of the DCEU. Not only did we get a live-action debut of Black Adam, but we got even more DC Comics on-screen performances. Dr. Fate and Hawkman finally arrived in the DCEU as well as the Justice Society of America. Iron Studios is bringing more Black Adam action to life as they debut their new mighty 1/10 Art Scale Hawkman statue. Coming in at 14" tall and 13" long, Hawkman is faithfully recreated from the film in his impressive Nth armor. An incredible amount of detail was put into this statue with likeness, armor, and texture to really bring this winged warrior to life. It is always fantastic to see statues like this released as it gives DC Comics fans and a closer look at the live-action design, and Iron Studios did not hold back here. Black Adam and Hawkman fans can find this statue right here for $279.99, with a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Take to the Skies with DCEU Hawkman

"With his big gold and red wings opened from his suit, formed by multiple bars that simulate his feathers, protect him, and allow him to fly at high speed. The winged champion of justice takes flight propelled by his armor built with using the Nth metal, a rare and exotic mineral that allows his suit to defy gravity. Wielding a spiked mace endowed with the nth force for in missions, capable of weakening his foes without actually killing them."

"He wears a golden shield in his left arm with his symbol in the shape of a bird of prey's head in the center, as a complement to his suit. He owns a winged helmet with golden textures all around that besides protecting him, also maintains his identity. Over a diorama pedestal where ancient Egyptian ruins connect to metallic platforms, Iron Studios present their statue "Hawkman BDS – Black Adam -Art Scale 1/10", with the noble and experienced leader of the Justice Society in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe)."