Black Panther Receives $14,000 Life-Size Statue from Beast Kingdom

Wakanda Forever! This battle cry will now bless the halls of your store or collection as the Wakanda comes home. That is right, the warrior and king of Wakanda, T'Challa is getting an impressive life-size statue from Beast Kingdom. The statue captures Black Panther's costume from the Marvel Cinematic Universe s he is posed on a panther base. Each statue is hand-painted and hand-sculpted making sure that each collector is truly getting one unique piece of art. Black and silver accents are showcased throughout his suit as well as the mask's eye holes are displayed open, showing the eyes of the king underneath. Beast Kingdom. A statue of this caliber is not really meant for us mortal men, and Beast kingdom made sure of that with a massive price tag of $14,029. If you're really trying to make a dent in that collection then this is it and can only be ordered through an official Beast Kingdom outlet like here. Check out King T'Challa in all his glory below.

"Wakanda Forever! — Black Panther. Centuries ago, with warring tribes in Africa fighting over the adamantium deposits of an asteroid, one lone warrior decides to ingest a sacred, heart-shaped herb to transform himself into a powerful hero. By doing so he unites the tribes, ending the war, and in return becomes the first of many descendants of Wakanda's Black Panthers! A symbol was born, and legend was made. Wakanda became the center of a futuristic city and the fight for freedom!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' brings back a classic character full of honor and bravery with the launch of the 1:1 scale Black Panther life size statue. Made of high-quality FRP (fiberglass) material, each individual statue is hand-sculpted and hand-painted with highest attention to detail. Recreating the muscular suit, and the detailed accessories on Black Panther's body such as the T'Challa necklace or detailed claws, each element of Black Panther is recreated for fans to enjoy. As if popping straight out of the movie, Black Panther, the King of Wakanda, proudly poses on top of the panther headstone ready to make his move! Fit for any setting, make sure this classic statue is ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"