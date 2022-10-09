McFarlane Debuts Walmart Exclusive B&W Batman: Arkham City Wave

McFarlane Toys has revealed new DC Multiverse figures are on the way exclusively to Walmart stores. Revealed this weekend for Walmart Con, the Batman: Arkham City Build-A-Figure wave is back, but with a new black and white deco. This Walmart exclusive set includes the same figures as the previous colored version, accessories and all, but with a new monochromatic deco. Some elements of color are features like blood on Batmen, red goggles with Catwoman, and colored tattoos of Ra's Al Ghul. Solomon Grundy is still the figure that is created when all four figures are united, but will a new all-gray design, which is very fitting for his character. If you love Black and White Batman stuff, then this set is for you, or if you want that all gray Grundy. The Batman: Arkham City B&W Gold Label wave is up for pre-order on Walmart right now here with a December 2022 release.

Batman: Arkham City Goes Black and White

"When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave below Wayne Manor."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Characters are featured in a Monochromatic themed outfit based on the Video Game Batman: Arkham City

Batman comes with bat claw, Catwoman comes with her whip, Penguin with his Umbrella, and Ra's Al Ghul with his sword. Solomon Grundy build-a figure pieces and base are also included.

Includes collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures