Black Panther Receives New Marvel Studios Iron Studios MiniCo Statue

Earlier today, we saw that Iron Studios is celebrating Avengers: Infinity Saga with a brand new Black Panther 1/10 Art Scale statue. It now looks like that same design is getting Iron Studios unique MiniCo treatment with a new hand-painted PVC statue. King T'Challa is displayed on a craved panther rock base as the hero is shown doing the Wakanda Forever pose. This big headed bobble design is pretty unique, but it adds this lovable Skottie Young-styled sculpt to this design. Standing 6" tall, this MiniCo design is nicely sculpted with a textured outfit, great color, and will be an adorable addition to any Marvel Studios collection. The Black Panther The Infinity Saga MiniCo Statue is priced at $34.99, set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders can be found here.

"The majestic Black Panther in a new statue, in the MiniCo line – Giving his salute and battle cry with clenched hands and arms crossed over his chest, a Wakandan gesture, a symbol of great respect, the avenging feline monarch hero poses in his advanced black technological attire on a rocky base shaped like of the panther's head on the front. For fans and collectors, Iron Studios presents the "Black Panther – The Infinity Saga – MiniCo" statue featuring the majestic Avenger and defender of the advanced African kingdom of Wakanda."

"In the stylized format of the MiniCo line by Iron Studios, the figure of this classic hero in its cinematic version, where Chadwick Boseman portrayed him, is already available for Pre-Order. Adding to The Infinity Saga line, which brings new statues of the legendary Marvel heroes and villains in the MCU, with much news yet to be revealed."

Black Panther – The Infinity Saga – MiniCo

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 6.0 in (H) x 3.0 in (W) x 2.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs

MSRP: USD $34.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022