Blizzard Gear Fest Continues With New Apparel and Collectibles

The Blizzard Gear Fest continues as a new round of exclusive apparel and collectibles. This will be the second drop of exclusive material on the site that is a perfect early Christmas for fans. Blizzard has unveiled some amazing new shirts, hoodies, books, and some new figures for Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Starcraft, and much more. Some of the biggest exclusives in this wave of releases includes D.Va's MEKA from Overwatch in Nendoroid form. The gamers iconic mech will now hold the Good Smile Company Classic Skin figure and can be articulated to capture that right victory pose. World of Warcraft fans can now check all of the gear, weaponry, and artifacts from the game in one place that's bound in leather and a must have piece. There is also a great set of apparel including some amazing jackets and hoodies for Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch 2. This gear Will easily not only upgrade your collection but your wardrobe as well. There are plenty of other exclusives available at the Blizzard Gear Feat like:

Overwatch Jumbo D.Va MEKA Nendoroid Figurine (from Good Smile) – $159.99

Overwatch 2 Gray Full-Zip Hoodie – $99.99

Overwatch 2 Gray Tri-Blend T-Shirt – $24.99

World of Warcraft Bolvar Blue Full-Button Jacket – $99.99

World of Warcraft The Jailer Charcoal T-Shirt – $24.99

World of Warcraft: Exploring Azeroth: Eastern Kingdoms Imitation Leather Book and COA Signed by Author Christie Golden – $49.99

Hearthstone Navy T-Shirt – $24.99

Diablo IV Lilith Black Hybrid Hoodie Full-Bottom Trucker Jacket – $99.99

Diablo Black T-Shirt – $24.99

StarCraft Black T-Shirt – $24.99

Heroes of the Storm Natural T-Shirt – $24.99

PLUS, even more, new and exclusive products also releasing across different Blizzard franchises on November 16

Make sure you check out everything that Blizzard is offering from the Blizzard Gear Fest here. Prices do vary depending on what you plan on getting, but the Gear Fest is also a perfect hub for getting that amazing gift for your gamer friend or family member this holiday season. The D.Va and MEKA Nendoroid along with both full-button jackets are high on our lists this year. Take your gaming collection and wardrop to new levels with some of these amazing collectibles.