Blue Beetle Movie Gets Two New 12" Statues from McFarlane Toys

A new era of the DC Universe is upon us and McFarlane Toys is giving fans front row seats to Blue Beetle with some new collectibles

Goodbye, The Flash, Hello, Blue Beetle. The future of the DC Universe at movie theaters is changing as we know it. The old Justice League Universe is dead, and a new era of heroes and villains is on the way. Blue Beetle is the first character to arrive in that new Universe, even if his movie is not part of the current roadmap. However, Jaime Reyes will live on. This film is exactly the fresh start that DC Comics fans need. McFarlane Toys has announced they will be bringing Jaime Reyes to life, and two new statues show just that. Both are coming in at 12" tall; the Blue Beetle is ready for action, starting with a new $39.99 statue from McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line. Another pricer DC Direct statue will also release featuring a Cold Cast Resin sculpt showing off the Beetle in flight with an arm cannon at the ready. The 12 Multiverse Blue Beetle arrives in July right here, while the DC Direct version drops in November right here for $249.99.

Bring Home Blue Beetle with New 12" Statues

"The first in his family to graduate college, Jaime Reyes harbors dreams of law school, but instead is conflicted in the face of threats to his home and misfortunes befalling his family. When he becomes symbiotically connected to an ancient alien biotechnology, Jaime is bestowed with almighty but unpredictable powers, leading him to fulfill his destiny and become a new generation of the Super Hero: Blue Beetle."

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the DC Mutiverse.

Blue Beetle is fully colored to resemble the suit in the upcoming movie..

Blue Beetle includes energy rings, energy sword, energy construct and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Based on the costume from the upcoming Movie.

Made of Cold Cast Resin.

High-end deco and sculpt detail.

Blue Beetle logo serves as the statue's base.

Packed in a closed box, secured safely in a foam insert.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC DIRECT Statues.

