Boss Fight Studio Celebrates 10 Years with New Vitruvian Knights

Next year is a big year for Boss Fight Studio as in March of 2023, the hit toy company celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Originally starting with a Kickstarter campaign, this company has pushed passed that and made an incredible name and fanbase for itself. One of their biggest lines is their popular Virtuvian H.A..C.K.S. line, which dished out some incredible 1/18 scale action figures. In celebration of the landmark event, two new figures are heading our way with both new and updated versions of popular Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. figures. The Knight of Asperity and Knight of the Accord is here with impressive detail, accessories, and armor to allow the army building of good and evil to continue. Both of these deadly army builders are priced at $27.99 each and are expected for March 2023 release. Collectors can find the Knight of Asperity and Accord right here, along with all the other fantastic Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. figures from Boss Fight Studio.

March 2023 Marks 10 Years of Boss Fight Studio!

"Twenty years ago, the Knights of Accord travelled to 'The Blasted Lands' to stop an army of monsters that terrorized the regions which bordered it. The King of Accord and five hundred of his best warriors went to wipe out the beasts. Only two made it back to Castle Accord. One of the survivors had been struck mute by what he had witnessed, the other was raving mad. What transpired is unknown."

"What is for certain is that after the Knights of Accord disappeared, these Knights of Asperity began to roam. They kidnap villagers, bringing them back to 'The Blasted Lands' to some unknown end. The scale of the abductions and murders that the Knights of Asperity have committed is huge. They slaughter anyone they encounter, burn villages and wherever they pass, a mysterious blight follows, rendering the land infertile and the vegetation diseased."