Bow Before Tweeterhead's Masters of the Universe Beast Man Statue

Tweeterhead is back with their newest Masters of the Universe Legends Maquette as Beast Man is ready to tame your collection

Get ready for the Power of Grayskull to arrive at home once more, as Tweeterhead is back with a brand new Masters of the Universe release. Releasing as part of their MOTU Legends line, the fury of the Beast Man is here with a glorious new Maquette. Coming in at a whopping 22″ tall, this legendary henchman of Skeletor is packed with new realistic detail, giving him a terrifying sculpt. Two versions will be offered by Tweeterhead with their own exclusive as well as a Standard Edition. No matter what version you purchase, Masters of the Universe fans will get two head sculpts that capture his classic sculpt as well as a more modern look. Fans who want a little more with their Beast Man, the Tweeterhead Exclusive comes with some swappable spiked-club hand that will be limited to only 350 pieces. Masters of the Universe fans can find Beast Man right here for $675 with a 3 2024 release.

Beast Man Masters of the Universe Legends Maquette

"Tweeterhead presents the new Beast Man "Legends" Maquette! He controls the wild creatures of Eternia and serves as Skeletor's most savage and loyal henchman. This impressive Beast Man Maquette stands approximately 19″ tall (top of his back) to 22.2″ tall (top of whip), 14.5″ wide, and 14.4″ deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base to the top of the back or whip, including the furthest out points on the base and accessories."

"Crafted from fully sculpted polyresin, this statue showcases an incredible level of detail. Beast Man is armed with his lethal whip and adorned in intricately re-designed armor, featuring trophy-like skulls repurposed as armor, knives, tools, pouches, and aged deadly spikes. Iconic elements like his compass are also meticulously re-imagined. The base, guarding the depths of Snake Mountain, is themed to complement your Evil Warriors collection, including Mer-Man, Trap Jaw, and Skeletor. It's filled with easter-eggs, revealing ancient remnants of its previous residents – the Snake Men."

"Additionally, this Beast Man Maquette comes with two unique portraits, offering MOTU fans the choice to display him in a modern or classic style alongside their collection. For enthusiasts seeking something extra, the Tweeterhead-only "Exclusive Edition" includes an additional left hand holding his death-dealing spiked-club. This exclusive part, in addition to the portrait options, allows for 4 different display configurations. Hurry, as the "Exclusive Edition" is limited to 350 pieces and can be pre-ordered on Tweeterhead.com for $675 (with a $50 non-refundable deposit, and a $25 discount if paid in full)."

