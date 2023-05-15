Relive The Battle of Hogwarts with LEGO's Latest Harry Potter Set Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the help of LEGO as they reveal a new set of construction sets that are filled with magic

LEGO has been very busy lately as they have been introducing their new sets from their new series LEGO DREAMZzz. Seeing new and original sets are nice and fun, but there is something special with new set from some classic fandoms. The magic of Harry Potter is returning to LEGO with a nice series of new sets, including The Battle of Hogwarts from Deathly Hallows Part II. Coming in at 730 pieces, fans get to recreate this deadly battle with six legendary magic miniatures. Harry Potter goes toe to toe with Voldemort, Neville Longbottom wields the Sword of Gryffindor, Scabior scurries through the halls, and Molly Weasley battles Bellatrix Lestrange. A bunch of magic brick pieces are included and two versions of Hogwarts can be built. The Harry Potter Battle of Hogwarts is priced at $79.99, set for a June 1, 2023 release, and can be found here.

Defend Harry Potter and Save Hogwarts with LEGO

"Reenact The Battle of Hogwarts™ from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2 with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ playset (76415) for ages 9 and up. It features a detailed LEGO brick-built section of the Hogwarts Castle building that can be broken apart during battles between Voldemort™ and Harry Potter in the courtyard. The castle modules can also be rearranged to make the bridge from another memorable location, and this modular set connects with others in the series to create an entire Hogwarts Castle."

"Bring magical stories to life with the 6 LEGO minifigures, plus a Nagini figure. The Harry Potter and Voldemort minifigures each have a wand with attachable LEGO elements to create a 'spell-casting' effect, and Neville Longbottom™ has the Sword of Gryffindor™."