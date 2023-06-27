Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Bring Home Some TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Mutagen Ooze from Playmates

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem

It is Mutant Mayhem as the world prepares for a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to arrive. It looks like the marketing on this film is going heavy with a collar from Pizza Hut, frozen pizza, and tons of collectibles from Playmates. We have seen some new figures are hitting shelves now (seen here), but that is not all. Playmates Mutagen Ooze Canister is one of the more interesting TMNT Mutant Mayhem collectibles. Mutagen plays a significant role in the TMNT lore as it turns four bay turtles into the half shell heroes we know and love. Collectors can now get their hands on some mystery colored Mutagen Ooze with a baby turtle hidden inside. Three colors can be found in green, red, and blue, with all four baby TMNT turtles of Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mikey can be found. Gimmicks like these are unique and fun and will be excellent display pieces for any TMNT fans out there. The Ooze will be found in-stores, and a 4-Pack can be found here for $27.99. Who will you find?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutagen Ooze Cannister

"Collect the Mutagen Ooze that transformed the lost baby turtles into the amazing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles we know today! Which Ooze will you get? Each canister comes with a turtle of one of the brothers that in their pre-mutated baby form!"

"Which Turtle will you get? ustin' out of the New York Sewers are Four Bodacious Brothers ready to kick butt! Born from mysterious mutant ooze, these tubular Turltes and their radical rat dad have trained in the art of Ninjutsu to become a bad-guy bashin' super team. With their buddy April O' Neil, they're about to face the gnarliest mutants the world has ever seen."

