Bring Home the DC Multiverse with Our The Flash Gift Guide

A new multiverse adventure awaits the DC Universe and we are rounding up some of the best collectibles to bring home for the event

The Scarlet Speedster is stepping into the DC Multiverse for one epic summer blockbuster with, The Flash. With all eyes on Barry Allen as he enters the Speed Force changing the past, present, and future of the DC Universe. A film like this will definitely have collectors heading to the store after, and we have rounded up some of the best in-stock The Flash goodies fans can get today. There's a nice variety of releases that are already being offered from McFarlane Toys, Spin Master, and The Noble Collection.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Flash

McFarlane Toys kick things off first with their impressive 7" figures that are part of their popular DC Multiverse line. An entire wave of figures from The Flash is already hitting shelves, which includes Barry Allen, Alternate Barry, Supergirl, Dark Flash, Ben Affleck's Batman, and Michael Keaton's Batman. McFarlane even added a little more zest to this collection by adding companion vehicles with 1989 versions of the Batmobile and Batwing that does hold these figures. Keaton Batman is the most popular of the set and is quite hard to come by, so keep your eyes peeled for him, but all the rest can be found right here. In the meantime be sure to check out the McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive $250 Batwing right here to turn your collection into your own Batcave.

Spin Master Enters the Speed Force

Spin Master has really been stepping their DC Comics game lately and has dished out quite a few The Flash collectibles. From 12" figures to 4" figures, they have the market covered for adults and kids. Both 12" and 4" lines feature Dark Flash, Barry Allen, Alternate Barry, and Keaton's Batman. Spin Master does use fabric elements on both lines, which does enhance their display features. Spin Master even has their own Batwing that is only $40, comes with a 12" Batman, and has a sweet 27" wingspan. The cockpit is designed for the 12" line, but could easily be customized to fit DC Comics collector's needs. All of these can be seen right here, as well as found in Walmart and Target Stores. The Batwing is a Target Exclusive and can be found at most stores right now as well as online here.

Become Batman with The Noble Collection

The movie might be titled The Flash, but Batman is right in the spotlight next to that Scarlet Speedster. The Noble Collection is here to help you bring home some iconic memorabilia from different Batman from other universes. Their impressive line of replicas and props are like no other, like their Justice League Batman Batarang replica (found here), which is accurately crafted and weighted. Made from die-cast aluminum, this beauty will defend your collection from crime and villainy. The Noble Collection also offers replicas from The Dark Knight Trilogy including an impressive Dark Knight Cowl and Bane Mask. All of this and more can be found right here, and The Flash hits theaters on June 16, 2023.

