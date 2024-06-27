Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Bring Home the Helmet of The Stranger from Star Wars: The Acolyte

Step into the world of The Acolyte as a brand new Star Wars 1:1 replica has arrived from The Black Series with The Stranger

Article Summary Hasbro releases 1:1 Replica Helmet of The Stranger from Star Wars: The Acolyte

Replica boasts intricate detail, weathering, and adjustable fit for fans

Features include interior lights and a collector display mode

Pre-orders begin June 27 for a Fall 2025 release, available on Hasbro Pulse

The Power of the Sith has returned as the new Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte brings The Stranger to life. The Stranger is the newest dark side force wielded, and the latest episode, "Night," shows just how powerful this being is. It is unclear what the history behind this character is, but his appearance on the screen was incredible. The Jedi might not be a match for this deadly force of nature, but Star Wars fans can bring him home as Hasbro unveils their first collectible for The Stranger. Oddly enough, it is not a The Black Series figure that has arrived but a Replica Electronic Helmet of the deadly Sith.

Become The Stranger with his impressive 1:1 scale replica helmet with a one size fits all feature and brings all the sinister power from The Acolyte to life. The copper style is loaded with weathering, cracks, and a grimacing smile that will surely put fear into the Jedi. Hopefully, this means the red lightsaber from The Stranger will also be on the way, and pre-orders for this release are going live today (June 27) on Hasbro Pulse. The Star Wars: The Acolyte The Stranger Replica Helmet is priced at $99.99 and set for a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Acolyte The Stranger Replica Electronic Helmet

"Reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga — and create your own — with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This officially licensed roleplay item is based on The Stranger's helmet from the Star Wars: The Acolyte live-action series on Disney+. Featuring highly detailed sculpt and padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes, fans and collectors can wear the helmet inspired by the mysterious character from the series."

"Turn the helmet upside down for the interior lights to automatically illuminate. Press and hold the side button for 3 seconds to start an hour-long collector display mode. Requires 1x 1.5v Alkaline AAA battery (not included). Available for preorder on June 27 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

