Bring Home the Skate Park with Hot Wheels x Tony Hawk Collab

Not long ago, Mattel announced their newest collaboration with the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. Hot Wheels Skate is a new line of fingerboards featuring designs straight from Tony Hawk himself. This series is set to be exclusive to Walmart stores, and there are plenty of different sets to collect. It starts out simple with solo boards; then we have four pack collector set, as well as Hot Wheels cars and skateboard bundles. Mattel took it even further with the debut of a couple of playsets, like an amusement park, aquarium, and more. This is a unique set of collectibles, and if you love Tony Hawk or fingerboards, then this is a series for you. Our friends over at Mattel sent us some of these sets to show off, so let's unbox and check them out!

I am not a massive skateboarding fan, but I have played plenty of my fair share of Tony Hawk's Underground back in the day. Each of these sets carries its own weight, and I think the Hot Wheels Car Bundle sets will be the most popular packs giving us Tony Hawk designs on various cars. However, while the designs are a big part of these boards, they are only part of the equations. There was some issue with the boards with the very rough sandpaper tops making it kind of uncomfortable to handle. The sandy top seems to peel and tear easily too, which is disappointing. Mattel did include mini shoes with each of these boards, and they connect to the boards with the removal of the soles.

That is not all these shoes do, as they seem to fit on the feet of larger 7" scale figures. Your DC Multiverse figures and Mattel's Masterverse are about to skate their hearts out this time. I had Martian Manhunter and Tri-Klops hit the amusement park, which features ramps, sounds, rails, and even a place to store two Hot Wheel Skate decks. Fingerboards are kind of a hard sell in 2022, but toy photography is bigger than ever, and these sets are perfect for any collector. A variety of boards and shoes are featured here, giving you plenty to choose from, and these playsets are just perfect dioramas. I had a blast having Tri-Klops showing off his sweet skill, and it was nice just to have fun with these sets.

The Hot Wheels x Tony Hawk Skate sets are a fun and unique collaboration to hit shelves this year. It is a series that is perfect for Tony Hawk fans, skateboarding fans, and just collectors who want to enhance their displays. Each skateboard is exploding with detail and wacky designs that will have you wanting more. The shoes are nice, and it is pretty great they can fit on the feet of larger figures. I think my Masterverse Tri-Klops will be stuck in this pose for quite some time until He-Man challenges him to a skate-off. All of these sets are up for purchase right now at Walmart stores as well as popping in and out of stock online here!