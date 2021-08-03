Bring R2-D2 Anywhere You Go With New Star Wars Tamagotchi

R2-D2 has seen a lot of adventures throughout his time during the entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga. These adventures get to continue as Bandai reveals their newest Tamagotchi creation with the beloved Astromech droid. The R2-D2 Digital Pet is no under your watchful eye with the ability to feed, clean, and make this droid happy. Two Tamagotchi devices have been announced with a white deco or a blue deco showing off the design of this Star Wars hero. Fans will have the ability to play 9 mini games as well as get visitors from the Star Wars Universe like C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Sandtroopers.

These Star Wars R2-D2 are loaded with details, games, and of course, packed with new adventures for your favorite droid. Each Tamagotchi device is priced at $20.99 and is set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found right here, so be sure to get yours located down to surprise that Star Wars loved one this holiday season. If you need more Tamagotchi in your life then be sure to check out the new Digimon, Hello Kitty, and Evangelion devices.

"Star Wars meets Tamagotchi in this R2-D2 Digital Pet! Interact with R2-D2 using the Tamagotchi play pattern with a Star Wars story. From its time at the Droid Factory to your possession, R2-D2 needs to be charged (feed), wiped (keep happy), and cleaned – if not, R2-D2 stands the risk of being taken away by Jawas! There are two default mini games – Fire Fighting and Dejarik (holochess). Train your R2-D2 well to unlock that 3rd mini game! R2-D2 measures about 1 1/2-inches tall x 1 1/5-inches wide x 1-inch long and comes in his standard white and blue look or a holographic translucent blue with white deco. Comes packaged in a blister card packaging and comes with 2x "LR-44" batteries."