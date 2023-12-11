Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Build Spider-Man's Mask with LEGO's Latest Marvel Comics Replica Set

LEGO has unveiled a nice set of new construction sets are on the way including a new comic book replica with the mask of Spider-Man

Swing into action with LEGO as they unveil their latest Marvel Comics set with the one and only Spider-Man! This spectacular webslinger is getting a brand new 487 piece set that allows master builders to build a replica of his mask. That is right, build a piece of the Amazing Spider-Man in glorious brick-built detail coming in at 7.7" tall. Peter's mask is placed on top of a base with a Spider-Man nameplate. This set is a simple piece of art with a webbed design, signature white eyes, and it will pair nicely with some of LEGO's other Marvel Comics replicas. This consists of a Star-Lord Helmet, Nano and Infinity Gauntlets' and even Wolverines Claws. Your Spider Sense will be tingling with this set, which is priced at $69.99. Pre-orders for the LEGO Replica Spider-Man Mask are already live with a January 2024 release date.

Build Spider-Man's Mask with LEGO Marvel

"Adult Marvel enthusiasts can showcase their passion for Spider-Man with the collectible LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man's Mask (76285). This authentically detailed buildable model captures the style of the iconic Super Hero, one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 487-piece buildable model stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall and sits on a sturdy stand incorporating a nameplate. For added convenience, a digital version of the set's building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app. The range of LEGO Marvel gifts for adults provides a rewarding build-and-display experience that lasts long after the construction work has been completed."

LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man mask – This authentically detailed recreation of the iconic web-slinger's headwear provides a rewarding model-making experience for adult Marvel enthusiasts

Build and display – The buildable Spider-Man model sits on a stand incorporating a nameplate

Rewarding challenge – Model-makers can lose themselves in this immersive project as they build a Marvel character that is part of comic-book history

Collectible LEGO® Marvel buildable model – This Super Hero building set for experienced model-makers can be admired wherever it is displayed

LEGO® Super Hero gift – This Spider-Man Mask building set could be a gift for a Marvel movie lover, a present for mom or dad, or maybe just a treat for yourself

487-piece buildable display set – The completed LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man's Mask, incorporating a stand with a nameplate, stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall

