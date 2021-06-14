Build The Batman 1966 Cowl With LEGO's Newest Model Kit

One of LEGO's newest trends has been their amazing helmet sets that recreate legendary scaled replicas. We have seen quite a few franchises get these already, like Star Wars, where fans can build helmets for Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and more. Marvel has even received a couple of these with replicas for Iron Man, Venom, and even Carnage. So far, only one set released for DC Comics with the Batman cowl from the comics until today as they reveal a new cowl model. This one takes fans back to 1966 as the Adam West cowl is recreated in LEGO brick standing 7" tall. Coming in at 372 pieces, Batman collectors will be able to pick up this set in October 2021, with pre-orders already live and located here.

"Immerse yourself in a rewarding model-making project as you recreate the unforgettable style of the classic Batman™ TV series. Created with adult fans in mind, LEGO® DC Batman Classic TV Series Batman Cowl (76238) is satisfying to build and stunning to display. Iconic Batman helmet to build and display. This LEGO brick recreation of the distinctive cowl worn by the famous TV incarnation of the Caped Crusader™ is sure to attract attention and admiration wherever it is displayed. With an information plaque attached to the sturdy, removable base, this remarkable model will provide great pleasure and satisfaction long after the construction work has finished."