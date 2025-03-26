Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Night Troopers Rise from the Dead with Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including the deadly Night Troopers

Article Summary Unveil new Star Wars Black Series Night Troopers by Hasbro, inspired by Ahsoka's eerie undead soldiers.

Battle-worn, cracked armor and reanimated troops add a haunting twist to Thrawn’s Imperial army.

Highly detailed Death Trooper figures feature shattered helmets, revealing decayed corpses beneath.

Pre-order these unique figures on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, starting March 26 at 1 PM EST.

New undead soldiers are rising from the grave to fill your ranks as Hasbro debuts new Night Troopers Black Series figures. The Night Trooper was introduced in Star Wars: Ahsoka, bringing a haunting new element to Imperial forces. Serving under Grand Admiral Thrawn in his exile on Peridea, these stormtroopers appear battle-worn, with their armor cracked and wrapped in red cloth. Unlike standard stormtroopers, the Night Troopers are heavily implied to have been reanimated through the dark forces of Nightsister magic. Thrawn's exile might have given him the exact army he needed to bring order to the galaxy, and Hasbro is here to help him out.

We have seen standard Night Troopers before, but those were based on Stormtrooper armor. However, these new figures raise Death Troopers from the grave. The bandaged and cracked armor is nicely crafted, along with a shattered helmet showing a decayed corpse underneath. Only one blaster access is included with this release, but it is nice to see more Star Wars: Ahsoka figures arriving. Star Wars fans can build up their zombie army for $24.99; pre-orders arrive today (3/26) at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Night Trooper (Death Trooper) Black Series

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). Loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn and inhumanly persistent, the Night Troopers were once stormtroopers now animated by sinister majik of the Great Mothers. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6- inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a Night Trooper from STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Comes with a blaster accessory. Look for more figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

