Build Your Own Iron Man Workshop With Hot Toys Mark III Reissue

Hot Toys has announced the reissue of their Iron Man Mark III Construction Version 1/6 Scale Diorama Display. The disassembled figure features the Mark III armor under construction from the first Iron Man film. The figure, if that's what you want to call it, has removable pieces, wiring, chains, as LED capability. This diorama display will enhance any Tony Stark Workshop collection buying showing off Tony Stark building up his Mark III armor. Standing 15" tall, this diorama is beautifully detailed and captures all of the remarkable detail from the film. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will not want to miss out on this Hot Toy reissue for their 1/6th scale collection. Hot Toys has not revealed a price or release date just yet, but he will be able to be found here when live.

"In the first Iron Man movie, Tony Stark is repairing the Iron Man Mark III hanging from the ceiling with complex cables and wires connected to the high tech armor while working in his workshop. Received numerous positive feedback in its initial release, Hot Toys is excited to reissue the 1/6th scale Mark III (Construction Version) Collectible from the Diorama Series for fans to complete their Iron Man collections."

"The highly-accurate collectible is meticulously crafted based on the image of the Iron Man Mark III in the first Iron Man movie. Measure approximately 39cm tall, it features fine sculpture with highly detailed wires, cables, computer board, and chains that connects to the armor; LED light-up functions design on eyes, arc reactor, and forearm; metallic colored painting on the armor; removable armor parts, and specially designed diorama display. Don't miss out the opportunity to include this amazing collectible to your workshop diorama!"