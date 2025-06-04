Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nike

Build Your Own Nike Dunk with LEGO's Newest Collab Set

It’s a brick built world out there as LEGO is back with a new selection of construction sets including a new collab set with Nike

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Nike Dunk collaboration set with 1,180 pieces for sneaker and brick-building fans.

The set features a fully buildable Nike Dunk, custom swappable laces, and secret storage compartments.

Includes an exclusive B’Ball Head minifigure with mini Nike Dunks, perfect for collectors and sports lovers.

Pre-orders are live for $99.99, with an official launch date of July 1, 2025 for the Nike Dunk x LEGO set.

A new LEGO collaboration is on the way that blends the sneaker culture of Nike with brick-building creativity. Get ready to hit the court with the latest Nike Dunk x LEGO set that comes in at 1,180 pieces. The set will feature a fully buildable Nike Dunk along with a rotatable basketball and DUNK slogan. To make things better, the shoes do have swappable laces, to keep some customizable options there for collectors. LEGO even included an exclusive B'Ball Head minifigure in the set that can be stored secretly inside the show. The shoe will also have an opening feature to allow Master Builders or Nike fans to store secrets or any other essentials for their collection. When fully built, the show will measure 15" wide, 10" tall, and 6" deep, and pre-orders are already live for $99.99. Fans will be able to hit the court with B'Ball Head and LEGO on July 1, 2025

Nike Dunk x LEGO Set – Featuring B'Ball Head

"In the collab of the season, kicks and bricks are combined in this LEGO® Nike building set for kids aged 10 and up. Inspired by the iconic sneaker, first born and worn over 40 years ago, this Nike Dunk (43008) is ready for action. The set features a Nike Dunk, rotatable brick basketball toy and iconic "Dunk" slogan that sports fans can build, rebuild and display."

"Hidden within the Nike Dunk model are stash compartments to safely store championship rings or other essentials, as well as extra laces for custom color swap-outs. Accompanying the build is super fan B'Ball Head – an exclusive minifigure that rocks its own shoe drip and some mini Nike Dunks that match the iconic build. Treat yourself or score a slam dunk by giving this sneaker building kit as a cool sports gift. Set contains 1,180 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!