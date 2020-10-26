Disney & Make A Wish Collaborate On New Wishes Come True Blue Line

Disney and Make-A-Wish are celebrating 40 years of granting wishes and creating memories for families with a new line of products called "Wishes Come True Blue." The new line of products, coming to the parks and online store, will feature tons of spirit jerseys, ears, bags, clothing, masks, and more, all in a soothing and sharp blue hue to all of the merchandise. For the purchase of each item in the collection now through World Wish Day 2021 (April 29, 2021) in the US, Canada, and across Europe, the company will donate 25 percent of the purchase price (up to US $500,000) to Make-A-Wish. You can check out a bunch of the merchandise down below and go here to see even more. It is also now available in the Disney Parks as well.

Disney & Make A Wish Wishes Come True Blue Product Is Gorgeous

"Wishes Come True Blue is the first-ever Disney color collection that pays tribute to a nonprofit's impact and supports the ongoing collaboration between Make-A-Wish and Disney. The Wishes Come True Blue color collection is the latest in the popular series of color collections and features the debut of two all-new products, including the first-ever adjustable Mickey Mouse ear headband for kids of all abilities to wear with comfort and joy, as well as the first cloth face masks by Spirit Jersey®. In honor of this launch, the company is donating 10,000 cloth face masks from the collection to Make-A-Wish to provide to wish kids across the United States.

For the purchase of each item in the collection now through World Wish Day 2021 (April 29, 2021) in the US, Canada, and across Europe, the company will donate 25 percent of the purchase price (up to US $500,000) to Make-A-Wish. This collection will be available starting Oct. 22 at select Parks around the world, store locations in North America, and on shopDisney.com and shopDisney.co.uk. "