Captain America and Black Panther Kid-Friendly LEGO Sets Arrive

LEGO has been a relentless force lately with a huge set of new building sets from Frozen to Star Wars. More Marvel mini sets are coming, including a unique kid-friendly set perfect for young fans and collectors. Captain America is ready for action and ready to take down Hydra once again. Designed for kids ages 4 and up, this set features a very easy to build motorcycle that will start kids on the right track to becoming LEGO masters. Captain America and a Hydra agent mini-figure are included as well as a nice set of accessories to keep the action going. The 49 piece The Infinity Saga Captain America and Hydra Face-Off Set is priced at $9.99, set to release August 2021. Pre-orders are not live it can be found here.

We then transition to Wakanda with another Marvel set that continues the celebration of The Infinity Saga. The Black Panther Dragon Flyer is here with this 202 piece set that will include a Chitari Warrior, Black Panther, and Shuri mini-figures. This legendary aircraft is loaded with great detail as well as other features like 4 adjustable wings, an opening cockpit, and 2 equipped stud shooters. Defend Wakanda with your sidling skills and add another great MArvel set to your growing LEGO collection. The Infinity Saga Black Panther Dragon Flyer LEGO Set is priced at $19.99 and set for an August 2021 release> Just like Cap, pre-orders are not up yet, but the product page can be found here for when pre-orders finally arrive. Wakanda Forever!

"LEGO® Marvel Captain America and Hydra Face-Off (76189) is a supercool, super-hero playset specially created to boost the imagination, dexterity, and building confidence of youngsters aged 4 and up. Includes Captain America and Hydra agent minifigures, plus a buildable motorcycle and a disc shooter with detachable blaster. Kids push Captain America on his powerful motorcycle and battle an evil Hydra agent – just like in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron – and dream up endless super-hero adventures of their own. The motorcycle measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) long and 1.5 in. (4 cm) wide, big enough for epic adventures and perfectly sized for small hands to pick up and play with."

"This authentic recreation of Black Panther's legendary aircraft is a stand-out set designed to provide children with the best in both play and display. The futuristic Wakandan flyer includes 4 adjustable wings – which move forward, backward, up and down – 2 stud shooters and an opening cockpit in which a minifigure can be seated at the controls. The set comes with 3 minifigures to inspire imaginative play: Black Panther, his sister Shuri and an evil Chitauri warrior armed with a power blaster."