Captain America Gets A Patriotic Re-Release with Good Smile Company

Fans of Avengers: Endgame is lucky once again as Good Smile Company has re-releases incoming. Their massive line of Marvel Nendoroid figures is returning once again for fans to showcase the final Endgame battle. We recently saw some new additions to their Endgame line with Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord and Doctor Strange. This time Captain America is out of the ice and ready for your Nendoroid collection with this re-rerelease. Cap is back and ready for the Endgame with this figure as he comes with Mjolnir, and two shields (one broken and one standard). Captain America is also going back to 2012 for The Avengers with a secondary included body. His classic bright colored suit is back and will even get a set of swappable hands. Cap will also be able to be displayed unmasked with both outfits and will include a final battle display base.

This is one of the more intricate Captain Marvel figures out there. Not only are you getting the Avengers: Endgame time travel sequence but both Mjolnir and the broken shield. These are all necessary accessories for this variation of Captain America and Good Smile Company nails it. If you miss his original release then make sure you get him this time around before he goes on ice once again. The Avengers: Endgame Captain America Nendoroid Deluxe from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $80. Pre-orders are live and fans can find him located here. Pre-orders will stay open until September 3, 2020, and it is set to release in January 2021. Don't miss out on some of the other Endgame re-releases like Iron Man and Thor.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a rerelease of the DX Nendoroid of Captain America! The unique chest and shoulder patterns of his Endgame costume have been carefully recreated. He comes with both a standard face plate and an interchangeable courageous face plate for multiple display options. As for his optional parts, Captain America's famous shield is included. Head, hair and mask parts are included allowing you to display him either masked or unmasked."

"The DX version also includes another Nendoroid body wearing his past self's costume. Additionally, another version of his shield after it was broken by Thanos, Mjölnir and a special stand base based on the final battle from the film are included, allowing you to recreate the famous "Avengers Assemble" scene from the film. Be sure to add him to your collection!"