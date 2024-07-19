Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: captain america, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Captain America Lets Freedom Ring with New McFarlane Marvel 1:6 Statue

The world of Marvel Comics is coming to life from McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new assortment of comic inspired statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Captain America statue inspired by Marvel Comics art.

The collectible depicts a scene from The Amazing Spider-Man #323 with Spider-Man.

Captain America 1:6 scale statue includes a comic and a collectible art card.

Pre-orders are available now for the $49.99 statue, releasing in August 2024.

Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, first appeared in Captain America Comics #1 in 1941 and was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. As a symbol of American patriotism, Rogers undergoes the Super Soldier serum transformation, gaining peak human abilities and wielding an indestructible shield. Throughout his history, Captain America has faced numerous adversaries while fighting for justice and freedom for the Marvel Universe. McFarlane Toys is bringing that freedom to life as they debut their new statue collection inspired by iconic heroes and Todd McFarlane's artwork. Captain America is one of the two 1/6 scale statues that will come with a companion Marvel Comics comic.

This statue brings his appearance from The Amazing Spider-Man #323 to life. In Part Four of the "Assassin Nation Plot," Cap teams up with Spider-Man to uncover the truth and stop the terrorist organization known as ULTIMATUM. This issue was illustrated by Todd McFarlane and now comes to life with incredible detail along with the comic and a removable background scene. The cel-shading detail shines here and it is nice to see McFarlane Toys expand their reach and give some iconic Todd McFarlane Marvel Comics art new life. This Captain America statue is priced at $49.99; pre-orders are already live and set for an August 2024 release.

Captain America 1:6 Statue with Comic (Amazing Spider-Man #323)

"Guest-starring Captain America! As tensions boil over in Symkaria, Cap provides an assist to Spider-Man and Silver Sable. Will the trio be able to pull a heist of ULTIMATUM's HQ? More truths revealed about the mysterious Solo."

Product Features:

Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue# 323

1:6th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene

Includes The Amazing Spider-Man #323 comic book and a collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

