Captain America Searches for Bucky with New Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga with a new set of Marvel Legends figures featuring heroes of the MCU

"I can do this all day." Captain America has returned to Hasbro with a brand new The Infinity Saga figure. Coming to life from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve Rogers is back and on a mission. This version of Cap comes from the opening sequence of The Winter Soldier as he infiltrates a captured SHIELD ship. Marvel Studios fans will get Captain America with his blue stealth shield, as well as two heads with masked and an unmasked one featuring a slick Chris Evans head sculpt. These new Infinity Saga figures are simple rereleases with some updated deco and head sculpts, but worthy releases for fans who love Marvel Studios. The articulation of this star spangled hero is nicely done, and he will be able to be joined by Black Widow, who is also getting a new figure. Collectors can bring home Cap this Fall for $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN AMERICA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Equipped with a streamlined new uniform and his Vibranium shield, Captain America leads a team of covert S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives on clandestine missions into the most dangerous corners of the world. Celebrate the MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE and THE INFINITY SAGA with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN AMERICA figure. This quality 6-inch scale Captain America figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/31 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

