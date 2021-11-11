Carnage Arrives as Queen Studios New Marvel Comics Statue Debuts

Coming out of the dark side of Marvel Comics, Carnage is back with a new life-size bust from Queen Studios. The deadly Spider-Man villain stands roughly 29.5" tall as he is placed in a dynamic pose with a. Themed base. His paint schemed, and design comes to us from the recent Carnage Marvel Comics story Absolute Carnage with the etched veins on his body. This beautifully crafted statue gives fans a truly unique collectible that will be a terrifying addition to your Carnage, Venom, or Spider-Man collection. Currently, Cletus Kasady will be available only in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea. He is limited to only 536 pieces, given a $1480 price tag, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Carnage is one of Marvel most crazed and deranged villains. Once a killer known as Cletus Kasady, he transformed into Carnage after mixing blood with Eddie Brock, (the host of the alien symbiote Venom) during a prison escape at Ravencroft Institute. The symbiote magnified Kasady's psychotic nature making him even less mentally stable, and consequently even more dangerous. Unlike Venom, Carnage is a singular creature, referring to himself as "I" instead of "We", because the symbiote has merged into Kasady's bloodstream."

"This Queen Studios 1/1 scale Carnage life-size bust is carefully crefated from polystone and painted to near perfection to capture Carnage's unique crimson color. The base of this bust marks a new direction compared to Queen Studios' other life-size busts, as it has been uniquely designed from the new Artist Series just like Venom. Queen Studios' artists have merged the symbiote body into the base, giving the bust the effect of the base being consumed by Carnage just like the character in the comics. Finally, his name has been written on the front of the base with the same style as the cover of the Marvel series Absolute Carnage."