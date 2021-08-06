Carnage Wants Some Spider-Man Blood With New Sideshow Statue

We are not far away from seeing Carnage finally bless the big screen with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This deadly Spider-Man villain had been quite a monster since his bloody Marvel Comics debut back in 1992. Sideshow Collectibles has unleashed the power of Carnage once again as they reveal their newest Premium Format Marvel statue. Standing 21" tall, this symbiote is ready to paint the town and your collection red with this deadly statue. He is beautifully designed with high attention to detail and with an axe and symbiote tendrils at the ready.

Sideshow added a lot of texture for this Carnage statue which is a nice change of pace compared to the common slick design. The bright blood red colors are remarkable and will dominate any collection when it is on display. Carnage will also be an excellent statue to show off with Sideshow's other Premium Venom and Spider-Man statues. Your collection will run red as this symbiote is set to be released between June – August 2022. Carnage is priced at a whopping $630, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Don't you know who I am?! I was born of chaos." Sideshow presents the Carnage Premium Format™ Figure, crashing into your universe of Marvel collectibles. The Carnage Premium Format Figure measures 21" tall and 17" wide as Cletus Kasady breaks free of his prison cell at Ravencroft Institute, which features an Easter egg related to his comic book debut."

"The sociopathic symbiote has a massive scythe arm at the ready, smiling with glee at the prospect of an unstoppable killing spree. If this villain has his way, there certainly will be Carnage. The polystone Carnage Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted in the likeness of the character's iconic Marvel Comics appearance. His matte red physique is detailed with swirling symbiote and sinews to create his signature flayed appearance while black, glossy tendrils of the alien substance form additional clawed weapons at Carnage's disposal."

"His portrait has white eyes and black fangs, capturing the maniacal excitement of Cletus Kasady uncaged. Pair Carnage in your collection with any range of Spider-Man collectibles or Venom collectibles for an epic symbiote showdown on your shelf. Unleash chaos in your Marvel collection and bring home the Carnage Premium Format Figure today!"