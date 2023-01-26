Chainsaw Man's Power Comes to Life with threezero's New 1/6 Figure The world of Chainsaw Man is coming to life and in 1/6 scale as threezero has unveiled their newest FigZero figures including Power

Coming right from the hit new anime series Chainsaw Man, the fiend known as Power has been unleashed. A member of the Public Safety Special Division 4 has arrived at threezero as the recent teases figure is getting a full reveal. Releasing as part of their FigZero line, this 1/6 scale figure brings Power to life like never before. Power will feature 31 points of articulation; she will come in at 11.3" tall and has tailor clothing. As for accessories, she will come with three different swappable face plates and two different hair pieces. On top of that is Chainsaw Man figure will come with six pairs of interchangeable hands and two of her signature Blood weapons with a sword and hammer. Threezero was even kind enough to include Meowy with her, which is an exciting bonus for fans who know her. The popularity of Chainsaw Man is only growing, and these figures will be excellent for any anime collection. Price and pre-order information are unknown, but Power can be seen here, and she is set for a Q3 2023 release.

Show Off Power's Blood Art with threezero FigZero

"threezero's CHAINSAW MAN figures are the next exciting release to fall under the FigZero product line. FigZero has become well-known for pushing the envelope in anime figures with highly-poseable 1/6th scale articulated figures featuring detailed sculpts and tailored costuming."

"FigZero 1/6 Power is approximately 11.3 inches (28.8 cm) tall, and is a fully-articulated collectible figure with over 31 points of articulation. Like the Denji figure, all parts have been sculpted by renowned Japanese sculptor Akinori Takaki. Power includes a total of three interchangeable face plates (grinning, shouting, and surprised expressions) and two interchangeable hair pieces (standard and motion hair)."

"The torso for FigZero 1/6 Power is a brand-new design, which includes breast pads that can be easily attached or detached via magnet. The character's fabric outfit includes a fabric jacket, white shirt, slacks, and necktie. Additional accessories included a blood sword, blood hammer, six sets of interchangeable hands with different poses, and an unarticulated 1/6 scale Meowy cat companion."

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Estimated Shipment: 3rd Quarter 2023