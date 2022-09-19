Cheez-It Gets Collectible with Reality TV Collector's Cheddition Boxes

Your collection is about to get very cheesy as the deliciousness of Cheez-It is here and in a new collectible format. The legendary snack cracker company is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reality TV with exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes. These boxes contain all the cheesiness you love but with a new sassy and stunning twist as iconic Reality TV stars are blessing the packaging. Two of the biggest reality shows and stars are featured with Snooki from Jersey Shore and RuPaul from RuPaul's Drag Race. These stars keep you on the couch for hours, and Cheez-It wants to show off 100% real stars, with their original, made with 100% real cheese snacks. Reality TV fans will be able to get these boxes starting today right here, and they will be released at 12 p.m. ET each day this week until Friday, Sept. 23. Showcase your love for two iconic Reality TV shows in a new cheesy way that will truly stand out!

"Since the first show of the modern reality TV era hit the airwaves in 1992, Cheez-It® has been by fans' side as THE original cracker made with 100% real cheese to snack on during those can't-miss nights and weekend-long watch-a-thons. Cheez-It has even made a few cameos as a go-to snack on-screen. To celebrate 30 years of reality TV realness, Cheez-It is honoring the only genre that's as obsession-inspiring as cheesy crackers with exclusive Reality TV Collector's Cheddition boxes."

"The two limited-cheddition boxes each showcase an iconic 100% Real Original star of reality TV – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and RuPaul – who've made their unmissable mark in the reality TV space with their often absurd, sometimes salty, always satisfying personas on camera. From dancing like no one is watching at the club to critiquing unfiltered lip-syncing battles, Snooki and RuPaul have paved the way for 100% realness on-screen."