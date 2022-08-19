Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers Are Back with Beast Kingdom's DAH

The Rescue Rangers are back, and no, not the ones from the Disney+ movie, but the classic 1989 cartoon. Chip and Dale are ready for more adventures as Beast Kingdom adds these adventurous chipmunks to their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. With inspiration from Indian Jones and Magnum P.I., these chipmunks are ready to solve mysteries, hunt for treasure, and do it in style. Both Chip and Dale will feature fabric outfits and will come with a nice set of accessories. Swappable faces and hands are also included, with each chipmunk having about 10 points of articulation and a companion Zipper figure. The Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures set from Beast Kingdom is priced at $79.99. This dynamic duo is set to come to your shelves in September 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here. Adventure Awaits!

"Chip n' Dale, Rescue rangers was another huge hit from Disney when it launched all the way back in 1989. Revolving around a pair of cute chipmunks, with stylish attire and a taste for adventure, the series followed a group of 'Rescue Rangers' who solved any crime, big or small! As a longstanding hit, the show was even revived as a live-action movie in 2022 under Disney+."

"Our lovable pair are back in 'Dynamic 8ction Hero' DAH form with the release of Beast Kingdom's DAH-057 Rescue Rangers Chip n' Dale! Based on the original animated series, both characters wear their original attire made of real fabric, including Chip, who wears his 'Indiana Jones' inspired Fedora hat and jacket as well as Dale, who is sporting his red Hawaiian shirt! A variety of replaceable hands, face sculpts and accessories such as the signature magnifying glass and shovel tops off the set! Join the fun and solve some mysteries of your own by owning your very own Chip n' Dale DAH set, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"

DAH-057 Rescue Rangers Chip n' Dale:

DAH design, with around 10 points of articulation

Two (2) Chip face sculpts (Normal, smiling)

Two (2) Dale face sculpts (Normal, smiling)

Four (5) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, open, holding wand, gripping, relaxed)

Accessories: Binoculars, shovel, magnifying glass

Exclusive Chip Fedora hat

Clothing made of real fabric, (Zipper immovable)