Chris O'Donnell Returns a Robin from Batman & Robin with Hot Toys

The Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder are back as Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new 1/6 scale figure for Robin of the 90s

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys' 1/6 scale figure of Chris O'Donnell as Robin from the 90s Batman films.

Featuring a new sculpted head, movie-accurate suit, and gadgets like the Throwing Bird and laser gun.

Explore Robin's journey and clash with Batman in the film Batman & Robin starring George Clooney.

Pre-order now on Sideshow Collectibles for a March 2026 release at a price of $260.

The 90s are calling as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest release from their Batman Cinematic Collection. Chris O'Donnell reprised his role as Robin, the Boy Wonder, following his debut in Batman Forever in 1995 with Val Kilmer. In Batman & Robin, Dick Grayson's character development takes center stage as he begins to clash with Bruce Wayne, now being portrayed by George Clooney. Robin's desire for independence is further tested when Poison Ivy manipulates him, exploiting the growing tension between the duo. He also gained a new Batsuit, adding some red flair to the Boy Wonder's infamous design, making him a popular hero of the 90s, and now he is back with Hot Toys.

This impressive 1/6 scale figure brings Robin to life right off the screen with a newly sculpted head and impressive likeness. He will feature a nice set of gadgets from Throwing Bird to a laser gun as well as a separate eye rolling feature and screen accurate suit with a fabric cape. Robin will be released alongside the new 1/6 scale Clooney Batman, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles. He is set for a March 2026 release and is priced at $260.

Batman & Robin 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Serving as Batman's sidekick, Dick Grayson has been a loyal partner to Batman. However, the relationship between Robin and Batman is tested in Batman & Robin. While they are supposed to fight against Freeze, the misunderstanding prompts Robin to reevaluate their partnership and decide to pursue his own path. Yet, to protect Gotham from crime, they must reconcile and team up."

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Chris O'Donnell as Robin, the highly detailed figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, a newly tailored all-black suit accentuated by metallic red details, along with an arrays of weapons and accessories in a red and silver color scheme including Robin's Throwing Bird, a laser gun, a pair of climbing devices and pair of ice-climbing pick, and a specially designed movie-themed figure stand."

