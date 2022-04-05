Cinderella Comes to Life as Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney Statue

The clock is about to strike midnight and Cinderella finds herself making her way from the ball once again. Capturing the magical animated Disney film Cinderella, Beast Kingdom reveals another D-Stage Story Book statue. These new Disney Story Book statues recreate famous scenes from these films and bring them to life like never before. Each book shows a scene from the film that transports from 2D to 3D, and in this one, Cinderella is making her famous exit.

The Fairy Godmother's magic is wearing off, and this part of the movie helps the Prince look for this mysterious woman in the end. Beast Kingdom captures the beauty and elegance of Cinderella with this statue and her bright blue dress books against the Story Book backdrop. These collectibles are pretty amazing and I love to see the storybooks come to life and I hope more princesses are on the way. Priced at $35.99, Disney fans can find this Disney Princess Story Book D-Stage Statue right here for pre-order. Set to release in December 2022, fans can find more Story Books statues also up for pre-orders with Snow White and Belle.

"The many female characters from the world of Disney have fascinated and inspired generations of fans for decades! Each generation has its own favorite character to call all it's own and with each new story creating legends in their own right! Inspired by the pages of many famous books, Disney has created a huge library of famous Characters with unique stories! With this in mind, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" proudly introduces four "Story Book" dioramas under the D-Stage, "Staging Your Dreams" brand. Bringing the magical innocence of books to life, the Storybook series recreates famous scenes in carefully crafted and painted designs. A perfect opportunity to own a three-dimensional wonder from the fantastical world of Disney!"

"The story of Cinderella follows a young, but determined girl that wants more than anything to go to the ball! Wearing a pair of magical glass shoes, and transforming into a beautiful princess, her night is turned upside down when the clock strikes midnight, sending her into a frenzy of outlandish events! The diorama sees the elegant Cinderella walking down the stairs whilst the Grand Duke can be seen chasing her in the background!"