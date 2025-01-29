Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego

Cinderella's Dress Comes to LEGO with Their Latest Disney Set

The world of Disney is coming to life in glorious brick form as new fashion themed sets are here featuring iconic princess and villains

A new Disney LEGO set is coming soon as LEGO embraces the world of fashion and the magic of Disney. Disney's Cinderella (1950) features one of the most iconic dresses in animation history. Created by her Fairy Godmother, the shimmering blue ballgown transforms Cinderella from a mistreated servant into the belle of the ball. Before that, there was a lovely pink Dres start her animal friends created for her as her evil stepmother and Set Sisters made her work her day away. Well, it is time to build yet another one with LEGO's new 474-piece set with Cinderella's Dress that will stand 9" tall. The set features a buildable dress and display stand that will even have a few hidden surprises along with a minidoll Cinderella figure and Gus. These are very interesting sets, blending two unique elements of these classic films in a fresh and fun way. The Cinderella Dress is priced at $39.99; it is set for a Match 1, 2025, and pre-orders are not live just yet.

LEGO Disney – Cinderella's Dress

"Celebrate fashion and 75 years of Disney's Cinderella with fans aged 9 plus. This Cinderella's Dress (43266) LEGO® ǀ Disney Princess building kit features a dress, a dress stand and a display stand with hidden surprises. There's also a LEGO ǀ Disney minidoll character and LEGO ǀ Disney mouse character for fun play adventures. The buildable toy set includes elements to decorate the display stand and a profile tile of Cinderella."

"This Disney construction set for girls and boys will be the buildable kit everyone talks about, offering older kids a more complex build that sparks fashion play and makes a great display item. Kids and adult Disney Princess fans alike will love exploring their passion for fashion with a beloved Disney Princess character, plus it works with other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets (sold separately) for more fun."

