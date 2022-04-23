Classic Comic Thor Puts the Hammer Down with Medicom MAFEX

Medicom has revealed their newest MAFEX figures as they dive deeper into the past with Marvel Comics. Coming to us from the early days of Thor, The God of Thunder is back in his classic comic book costume. Thor is loaded with incredible detail and will feature a fabric cape, swappable parts, and the perfect set of added accessories. For interchangeable pieces, this Avenger will feature two head sculpts with standard and angry expressions as well as a variety of swappable hands. Thor Odinson will also come with Mjolnir and even a spinning Mjolnir to capture the mystical in action.

This is a figure that fans have been wanting, and Medicom really captured Thor straight from his early day. The fabric cape really enhances this figure, and his sculpt is all around fantastic. The Marvel Comics MAFEX No.182 Classic Thor (Comic Version) will be priced at $104.99, and he is set to release in April 2023. Pre-orders for him are already live, and thunder can be found here and here.

"The classic comic version of Thor can now join your MAFEX action figure collection! This God of Thunder comes with two different heads for different expression styles, along with several parts for his hammer, Mjolnir, to display it in a ton of different action-packed ways! Thor's cape is made of real cloth for an added bit of realism, and of course, he's packed with an articulated stand to help you display him in the perfect way you want. Add him to your collection by ordering today!"

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the comic series, The Mighty Thor

Highly detailed

fully articulated

Fabric cape

Thor figure

Two head sculpts

Interchangeable left hands

Two Mjolnir holding hands

Mjolnir

Spinning Mjolnir

Stand

Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel, medicom, thor