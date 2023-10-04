Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Classic Marvel Comics Vision Returns to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

The iconic Avenging Android, aka Vision is returning to Hasbro as they debut their latest wave of Marvel Legends. Vision first appeared in the Avengers #57 in 1968 and who started out as a villain and grew into something more. He even fell in love with Scarlet Witch and has been a big part of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have seen a Vision arriving in the Marvel Legends Retro line, years back and that version still fetches a pretty penny. However, Marvel fans can now bring new and updated version with the new figure from The Void Build A Figure wave. He is packed with some eye-popping color and has a design that is faithful right to his appearance in the comics. Hasbro has just included an extra pair of hands, but he will also come with a part of The Void, which will be a must have figure for Sentry fans. Collectors will be able to get their hands on Vision in February 2024 for $24.99 and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Add Vision to Your Marvel Legends Avengers Team

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Vision figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's The Vision comics. Vision Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories, and 1 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure piece. Look for Marvel's Crystar, New Warriors Justice, Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Namorita, and Namor Marvel Legends action figures to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figures, 2 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure piece.

COMICS-INSPIRED VISION: This collectible Vision action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's The Vision comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hand accessories

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 1 Build-A-Figure head. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure of Marvel's The Void (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

ANDROID AVENGER: The amazing android Vision commands unearthly powers and abilities to fight for humanity as a member of the Avengers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!