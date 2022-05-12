Cobra Kai Goes Retro with SDCC 2022 VHS Collectibles from Diamond

Cobra Kai has easily swept across the nation, giving fans new and old some new The Karate Kid content. I still remember when this series premiered on YouTube Red for seasons 1 and 2, and it was incredible. It wasn't until it hit Netflix that it really blew up, and since then, we have received three more seasons! While fans are patiently waiting for Season 5, Diamond Select Toys has unveiled some new Cobra Kai collectibles that are heading our way for San Diego Comic Con 2022. These figures will be released as PX Previews exclusives making them set for Local Comic Book Store releases, which is always nice.

Diamond Select Toys is no stranger to rereleases or Cobra Kia collectibles, and it looks like both Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are back. However, unlike previous releases, these figures will come in some sweet VHS packaging! Each Cobra Kai box is fully detailed and will have a limited edition 7" scale figure inside, and both are limited to only 4,000 pieces. The figures are not loaded with accessories and only will come with a collectible card as well as a themed display. It is the packaging here that really sells these two and they definitely have me with these. Both Limited Edition Cobra Kia Diamond Select Toys SDCC 2022 figures are priced at $24.99 and will release between late May – June 2022. Pre-orders are not live online just yet, but they will be found here and can also be pre-ordered in-store at your Local Comic Shop.

"SDCC 2022 COBRA KAI DANIEL VHS ACTION FIGURE – Everyone loves the Netflix series Cobra Kai, but we prefer it on VHS! This fully articulated 7″ figure of Daniel LaRusso depicts him as he appears in the fan-favorite Karate Kid sequel series, and includes a display base. With over 16 points of articulation, this figure will take home the title in any martial arts toy tournament! Limited to 4000 pieces. In Shops: N/A Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $25.00"

"SDCC 2022 COBRA KAI JOHNNY VHS ACTION FIGURE – Everyone loves the Netflix series Cobra Kai, but we prefer it on VHS! This fully articulated 7″ figure of Johnny Lawrence depicts him as he appears in the fan-favorite Karate Kid sequel series, and includes a display base. With over 16 points of articulation, this figure will take home the title in any martial arts toy tournament! Limited to 4000 pieces. In Shops: N/A Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $25.00."