G.I. Joe Destro Makes His Explosive Entrance at Mezco Toyz

Behold the rise of Cobra as Mezco Toyz debuts the start of their new G.I. Joe One: 12 Collective line. Kicking things off first is the deadly arms dealer Destro who is making quite an explosive entrance. The highly detailed figure is fully articulated, features fabric elements, swappable parts, and loaded with accessories. Destro will include three different head sculpts and six pairs of interchangeable hands. The G.I Joe villain will also come with a variety of weapons, from a LED-enabled Cobra-issued briefcase to three different guns. Mezco Toyz has also included the Modular Sub-Machine Gun that can be assembled in an assortment of ways, making it the perfect weapon for any assignment.

Destro is just the beginning of Mezco's G.I. Joe One: 12 Collective figure line. We can not wait to see who else will be getting figures in the future, from Duke and Lady Jaye to Cobra Commander and Baroness. It seems like these figures will be a lot easier to get than the Hasbro Classified series and will be extremely detailed and more customizable. The G.I. Joe Desto is priced at $100, set to release between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are live and are located here.

"Enter Destro, the weapons supplier to COBRA and leader of M.A.R.S., joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Destro is presented in his classic tactical outfit with tech enhancements, gauntlets with missile blasters, interchangeable thigh holsters, and combat boots. Destro features three masked head portraits, sporting his iconic beryllium steel mask and includes his necklace with amulet. The state-of-the-art weapons manufacturer totes only the best of the best, complete with a prototype modular sub-machine gun, pistol with removable magazines, rifle with removable magazines, and missiles that attach to his gauntlet."

"Destro is always carrying his Cobra-issued, multilayer briefcase with light-up function. The briefcase illuminates via an on/off switch and is complete with a supercomputer and weapon storage. James McCullen Destro is a cutthroat and unyielding businessman with a great sense of honor and is always prepared to cause trouble for the Joes. The infamous arms dealer is known for engineering high-tech weaponry and supplying to whoever can meet his price."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DESTRO FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L & R) Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of briefcase holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Bodysuit with tech enhancements

Necklace with family crest

Gauntlets with missile blasters

Duty belt

Interchange thigh holster

Knee-high combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Cobra-issued briefcase

One (1) modular sub-machine gun

One (1) pistol with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) rifle with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) group of missiles (attaches to gauntlet)

One (1) missile with blast FX (attaches to gauntlet)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective G.I. Joe: Destro figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.