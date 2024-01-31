Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: g.i. joe, hiya toys

Cobra Rises as Zartan Joins Hiya Toys 1/18 Scale G.I.Joe Collection

Hiya Toys is back with more HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Scale 4 Inch figures including a new addition the G.I.Joe collection

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils Zartan figure in G.I.Joe 1/18 Scale Exquisite Mini Series.

Zartan, the master of disguise, sports 19 points of articulation and accessories.

Features include a removable hood, mask case, and signature snake-skin pattern.

Available for overseas pre-order at $24.99 for a Q4 2024 release on Hiya's website.

Beware of the cunning and elusive Cobra operative Zartan Hiya Toys brings him to their growing G.I.Joe Exquisite Mini Series! With his shape-shifting abilities and mastery of disguise, Zartan strikes fear into the hearts of G.I. Joe operatives everywhere. Zartan joined the fight against the G.I.Joes back in 1984 with his very own action figure, followed by his 1st appearance arrival in Marvel Comics G.I.Joe: A Real American Hero #25. This spy is armed and extremely dangerous as he can be anywhere and anyone as he dishes out Cobra Commander commands. Hiya Toys was sure to capture the ssssinister nature of Zartan in this 4" scale release that features 19 points of articulation. For accessories, he will come with swappable hands, a removable hood, a mask case, a pistol, a knife, and a display base. The G.I.Joe Hiya Toys Exquisite Mini Series is only offered overseas, but pre-orders are offered through Hiya for $24.99 with a Q4 2024 release.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series G.I.Joe Zartan

"Zartan is a true chameleon, whose natural abilities in mimicry, acting, prosthetic effects, and disguise have been enhanced by significant genetic modification. He can assume any identity at any time with absolute precision. The true identity of Zartan is hidden behind dozens of aliases, making it nearly impossible to piece together his history and causing his sense of self to break down and destabilize his already chaotic mind. Zartan is also the head of an outlaw motorcycle club called the Dreadnoks."

"This brand-new Zartan action figure stands at 105mm tall and features 19 articulation points. Clad in a armor dominated by shades of black and olive green, complemented by a detachable hood and combat boots. Each component, from the gloves to the hood, boasts intricate details, and a snake-skin-like pattern highlights Zartan's affiliation with Cobra. Extensive black eye makeup on Zartan's face, coupled with icy blue eyes and a sinister smile, adds a unique intimidation factor and an air of mystery."

