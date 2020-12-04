Team Coco Teases New Conan Pops From Funko Coming December 7th

Team Coco has just announced that new Funko Pops are coming from the late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien. These are not by any means something new as Conan O'Brien has been releasing special Funko Pops for years at San Diego Comic Con. However, there was no San Diego Comic Con this year due to the worldwide pandemic, so this seems like the best next way to release them. It is unknown what these Funko Pop designs will look like but we will get a full reveal on Monday, December 7 at 11 PM on TBS. This limited edition Funko Pops will not be sold but will be given to fans via giveaways like usual on their website. This usually requires fans to watch Conan where he will get out a special key phrase that fans will have to put on there to enter the giveaway. This will be a nice way to relax and enjoy some fun late-night themed collectibles that are always fun additions for any Funko fans collection.

From years past, Conan O'Brien has unveiled a nice variety of mash-up Pop involving himself iconic television shows and movies. Last year for San Diego Comic Con there were four figures revealed with Conan as Woody from Toy Story, Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, Iron Man from Avengers: Endgame, and Pennywise from IT. I won one of his giveaways two years ago giving myself the very unique Conan Predator that gives the classic alien hunter a new and refreshing haircut that is very iconic to the late-night host. With 2020 being such a crazy year I am curious what Team Coco has cooked up with Funko this year. We will all be turned in to Conan on December 7 to find out what these limited edition exclusive Pops will be. Fans can watch the special announcement video below to get hyped for the reveals. What Pops themes do you think will be revealed for the 2020 Conan Pops designs?

"TBS and Conan O'Brien's Emmy® winning digital media company, Team Coco, continue their partnership with Funko by unveiling a new line of limited edition Conan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures. Bringing holiday cheer on December 7-18, TBS and Team Coco will host a sweepstakes on air and on social media, giving fans a chance to win the figures. Each night on "CONAN," a special code will be revealed which fans can use to enter the sweepstakes. Team Coco's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will also provide additional opportunities for fans to win by randomly alerting followers to a special spin-to-win digital activation. This year's line-up of figures will be revealed exclusively on "CONAN" on Monday, December 7 at 11:00pm ET/PT."